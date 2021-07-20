TUSD recommends protocol procedures for upcoming school year

TUCSON (KVOA) - The first day of school for Tucson Unified School District is August 5th, however, as COVID-19 cases rise in Arizona, the school board made it clear that the pandemic is not over.

Now there are guidelines in place to try and begin what they hope is a safe, successful year.



The district is limited because Gov. Doug Ducey recently signed HB 2898, which bars cities, counties, and local school districts from requiring masks.

On Tuesday, the board strongly recommending that students, teachers and staff wear masks indoors at school regardless of vaccination status.

This follows the latest guidance from the American Association of Pediatrics.

Some other classroom recommendations include hand washing and using hand sanitizer often, physically distance as much as possible, air purifiers in every classroom and staff will clean and disinfect high touch areas.

The district will allow field trips in and out of the city this year and food will still be pre-packaged for meals.

Board member Adelita Grijalva says it's critical for children to be physically in school this coming year, but she says it's very important to limit the number of people on campus during the day.

"We are still in the middle of a pandemic. Numbers are increasing and I think it's a big concern for our community," Grijalva said. "We still have to look at crowd control and limiting the campus to those who are there either to teach, work or learn."

Parents and families can still choose all virtual instruction, and Grijalva says so far 1,200 students have chosen that option. There are more than 47,000 students in the district.

"We are not able to limit the enrollment or attendance for families and students that have requested live or in-person instruction, so we're going to be very limited on the physical distancing that's going to happen," Doctor Trujillo said.

The district can't mandate masking up because they can't ask employees to violate state law, but some board members want signs posted up on school campuses strongly recommending masks for everyone indoors.