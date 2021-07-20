Teen armed with BB gun shot, killed by police in California

SALINAS, Calif. (NBC News) - A deadly officer-involved shooting that took place Friday is an early test of a new California law that requires the State Department of Justice to investigate such incidents.

It's called the Deadly Force Accountability Act.

It began, with a call from a neighbor just after 8 p.m. who claimed Gerardo Martinez was drunk and armed.

What the neighbor and police didn't know, was the weapon was actually a BB gun.

Drone video released by the Monterey County District Attorney's office shows the moments leading up to a deadly officer-involved shooting in Salinas Friday night.

The man in the video is Martinez, seen walking in and out of his home on Smith Street. First, he walks out, takes a drink and, goes back inside.

When he returns, he appears to be carrying a gun.

Again, he goes back inside, but when he returns this time. he points the gun at police. An action, the district attorney says that prompts Salinas Police Officer Mario Reyes to fire three rounds.

At least one struck Martinez, who later died.

It's because of that weapon, the justice department has refused to investigate, claiming Martinez was "armed" and a BB gun meets the definition of a deadly weapon.

Still, some are critical including Cesar Lara, who says he is an advocate for the family.

"The body hasn't been released to the family so what they want to do is take him back to Mexico and bury him. In the end, we ask a lot of police, but things could've been done differently," Cesar Lara, MILPA policy and programs director said. "In any case, you could do things differently. I think no police officer that started their shift that day anticipated having to shoot somebody."