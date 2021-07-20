Residents trapped in apartment complex on northside after tree taken out by lightning

Residents trapped in apartment complex on northside after tree taken out by lightningNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - Northwest Fire crews responded to an incident regarding a tipped tree at an apartment complex on Tucson's northside Tuesday.
Apparently, a lightning strike from Tuesday's storm took out the tree, leaving residents trapped on the second floor of an apartment complex on Oracle Road and Orange Grove after a tree fell over.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
