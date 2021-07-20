Skip to Content

Residents trapped in apartment complex on northside after tree taken out by lightning

TUCSON (KVOA) - Northwest Fire crews responded to an incident regarding a tipped tree at an apartment complex on Tucson's northside Tuesday.

Apparently, a lightning strike from Tuesday's storm took out the tree, leaving residents trapped on the second floor of an apartment complex on Oracle Road and Orange Grove after a tree fell over.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Meleny Gradillas

Meleny Gradillas is the evening Digital Content Specialist at News 4 Tucson. She was previously a Quintern at the station since 2017.

