Residents trapped in apartment complex on northside after tree taken out by lightning

TUCSON (KVOA) - Northwest Fire crews responded to an incident regarding a tipped tree at an apartment complex on Tucson's northside Tuesday.

Apparently, a lightning strike from Tuesday's storm took out the tree, leaving residents trapped on the second floor of an apartment complex on Oracle Road and Orange Grove after a tree fell over.

Crews responded to an apartment complex off Oracle Rd & Orange Grove tonight for a reported lightning strike that took out a tree and stairwell. Residents trapped on the second floor were assisted to safety. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/vqttscOMJO — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) July 21, 2021

No injuries have been reported at this time.

