TUCSON (KVOA) - A pregnant puppy is on the road to recovery after she was trapped on an island in the Rillito River on Sunday.

According to Tucson Fire Department, TFD Engine 20 crews were dispatched to a wash in the Rillito River after an injured, pregnant dog was spotted trapped on an island surrounded by stormwater on Sunday.

The crews were able to rescue the pup, and she is recovering.