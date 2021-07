TUCSON (KVOA) - Family, friends and fellow firefighters gathered for the funeral of Northwest Fire Chief Jeff Piechura Tuesday morning.

Chief Pie, as many knew him, was the founding father of the Northwest Fire Department.

Wearing badge No. 1, Piechura and 48-year-old Matthew Miller died while helping fight the Cedar Basin Fire near Wikieup earlier this month.

Piechura was 61-years-old.