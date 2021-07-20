Major renovations at iconic Mescal Movie Set ignites trek to bring film production back to Southern Arizona

BENSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Southern Arizona is on the trail to bringing back the film production to the area after officials announced Tuesday that the iconic set that was used in movies such as Tombstone and the Quick and the Dead will undergo major renovations.

After an advanced state of deterioration prohibited the Mescal Movie Set, the once the most recognizable western cinematic town on the big screen was saved by destruction by local ranchers. After this, many wondered when the movie set would reappear in cinema.

On Tuesday, major steps were made to make that dream back into a reality when the new owners of the iconic set, the Kartchner Ventures shared their plans to rebuild the set into an 1860-1920 era western frontier town that is compatible with a production company's filing needs.

According to officials, the plan includes the renovation of 27 existing buildings, and the construction of new buildings, such as a church, blacksmith shop and, stage depot. The buildings will also include appropriate furniture, tools and props.

While the set's ultimate goal is to be back on the big screen, organizers shared that public tours, special events, historic reenactments and western heritage education opportunities will be offered in the fall for the public.

In the past, the set has served as the backdrop for notable actors including Paul Newman, Steve McQueen, Lee Marvin, Sharon Stone and Clint Eastwood.

The movie set is located at 1538 Drive Way in Benson.

For more information. visit mescalmovieset.com.