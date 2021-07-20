Florida restaurant owner faced with two men screaming anti-Asian slurs during closing

DERAY BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - A Delray Beach, Fla. restaurant owner posted a video online recently that has since gone viral.

It's a video he hopes people see and understand that what happened to him continues to happen to other Asian Americans every day.

"China flu, shove it up viral," a man could be heard in the video.

Viral video out of Delray Beach, showing a group of men outside the Ramen Lab Eatery on Northeast Second Avenue. Two of the men verbally abusive to the owner, who was Grayson, who had asked them to leave as they were closing.

"I asked them to eat your pizza from a different restaurant elsewhere, while we're trying to close," the owner, Louis Grayson said. "And that was about it."

It was just before midnight, Grayson and his staff had already packed up the outdoor seating area when the men started making themselves at home.

"We were just trying to clean up our table and bring everything in from outside," Grayson said. "And the guys started to unstack the chairs and just randomly wanted to sit down and eat their pizza."

They asked them to leave these guys. And they weren't having it.

Not only were they rude, but the verbal abuse was also racially charged.

The men would eventually walk away, but not before hurling more slurs.

Grayson says he posted the video to show a problem Asian Americans are facing, a problem he says is getting worse.

"There's no right to belittle somebody and discriminate them just the way they look and how, how they speak or whichever," he said.

Grayson said he has talked to police.

No official report or charges have been filed.