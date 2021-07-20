City council members, Regina Romero tour JTED

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Tuesday, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, City Council Member Richard Fimbres and Pima County Supervisor Adelita Grijalva toured the Pima JTED Innovative Learning Center.

Just last year, students were introduced to the 50,000 square foot building that is JTED. JTED provides free Career and Technical Education Programs to 400 high school students, offering 34 programs.

"Having this location, 25 minutes from anywhere here in town, is a special thing for our students to have," Principal Mario E. Castro said. "We really expect that we're going to have the same type of success that we had last year, our inaugural year, happen this year. And I'm really excited about the possibility of another building."

JTED is in partnership with the Tucson Unified School District, which allows them to expose high school students to the program.

In addition to this partnership, council members and Tucson Mayor Regina Romero were introduced to plans of expansion of the program and how more they can do to help.

"I am here representing the city of Tucson, along with council member Fimbres to see how much more we can partner and make sure this program is successful," Romero said.