California couple charged with involuntary manslaughter after gender-reveal sparked fire

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - A California couple is accused of involuntary manslaughter after their gender-reveal party started a deadly wildfire.

According to San Bernardino County's District Attorney, a smoke bomb used at the party started the devastating El Dorado fire in September 2020.

The fire burned 22,000 acres and resulted in the death of a firefighter. The blaze also forced large-scale evacuations and damaged multiple buildings.

The couple also faces nearly 30 related charges, including eight felony counts.

Both pleaded 'not guilty' in their arraignment Tuesday.

Prosecutors asked for a $50,000 bail for both defendants.

However, the court released the couple without bail until their next scheduled court date, which will be set at a later time.