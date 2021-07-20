California couple charged with involuntary manslaughter after gender-reveal sparked fire
LOS ANGELES (CNN) - A California couple is accused of involuntary manslaughter after their gender-reveal party started a deadly wildfire.
According to San Bernardino County's District Attorney, a smoke bomb used at the party started the devastating El Dorado fire in September 2020.
The fire burned 22,000 acres and resulted in the death of a firefighter. The blaze also forced large-scale evacuations and damaged multiple buildings.
The couple also faces nearly 30 related charges, including eight felony counts.
Both pleaded 'not guilty' in their arraignment Tuesday.
Prosecutors asked for a $50,000 bail for both defendants.
However, the court released the couple without bail until their next scheduled court date, which will be set at a later time.