Arizona helps lead coalition to urge Supreme Court to declare New York’s subjective-issue concealed carry permit laws unconstitutional

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has joined Missouri's attorney general, Eric Schmitt to lead a coalition of 26 states in an effort to protect the Second Amendment.

Through an amicus brief in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association V. Corlett, the 26 states are calling on the Supreme Court to "declare New York’s subjective-issue firearm license regime unconstitutional."

According to the coalition, New York's subjective-issue concealed carry permit laws require its residents to “demonstrate a special need for self-protection distinguishable from that of the general community or of persons engaged in the same profession” to obtain a concealed permit to carry a firearm outside the home.

“Law-abiding citizens should not require the consent of faceless bureaucrats to exercise their right to keep and bear arms,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “New York cannot override the Second Amendment or the natural right of self-preservation. I will continue to vigorously protect Americans’ constitutional rights."

The states that are participating in the coalition are Arizona, Missouri, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

To read the brief in its entirety, visit mcusercontent.com.