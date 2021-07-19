Vigil to be held in honor of victims, first responders of southside shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - To honor the victims and first responders of Sunday's mass shooting, Homicide Survivors, Inc. (HSI) will host a vigil Wednesday.

HSI invites the community to come together and stand in harmony to honor the lives of those involved in the catastrophic event that took place Sunday.

The vigil will be held at the MSA Annex, 264 South Avenida del Convento from 7 to 9 p.m.

Homicide Survivors' Advocates will also be present at the vigil to provide support and services to those affected.