Tuesday is National Lollipop Day

As children, visits to the doctor often ended with a sweet little treat, a lollipop. Yet, the older we get the chances of receiving a lollipop are slim, and often times we tend to stay away from sweets.

Well, Tuesday is the day to indulge in the sweetness that is a lollipop, for it is National Lolipop Day.

The National Confectioners Association founded National Lollipop Day.

For many years, these sweet treats have granted us satisfaction for kids and adults since at least the 1800s.

Dum Dums, Blow Pops, and Tootsie Pops are just a few of the more popular brands today that come in a variety of flavors.

So, make sure to sweeten up your day by eating a lollipop!