One dead, one injured in motorcycle crash on southeast side

TUCSON (KVOA) - The motorcyclist who died in Sunday's southeast-side collision was identified by Pima County Sheriff's Department Monday afternoon.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, 65-year-old Sarah Demarco was pronounced dead at the scene after she reportedly lost control of her Harley Davidson three-wheeled motorcycle on Houghton Road and Brekke Road.

According to PCSD, a passenger of her motorcycle also sustained minor injuries in connection to the crash.

Traffic was restricted in the area for several hours due to the collision.

While details surrounding the incident are limits at this time, PCSD detectives determined neither speed or impairment appear to be factors in the crash at this time.

