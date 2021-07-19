Skip to Content

Multiple Arizona agencies honor late NWFD chief Jeff Piechura with procession

Local NewsTop Stories

TUCSON (KVOA) - Former Northwest Fire Chief Jeff Piechurawas honored on Saturday by a multi-agency procession.

The procession went through Interstate 10.

Chief Piechura was serving as an air tactical group supervisor with Coronado National Forest. He died in a plane accident on June 10 while fighting the Cedar Basin Fire.

Former Chief Piechura, who was known as 'Chief Pie' was the founding chief of Northwest Fire District, he was instrumental in taking their department from a few dozen men and women to a crew of now about 300.

