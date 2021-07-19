Skip to Content

Former UArizona standout Ayton talks Suns vs. Bucks Game 6 in NBA Final

MILWAUKEE (KVOA) - Former University of Arizona basketball standout Deandre Ayton and the Suns face elimination in game six of the NBA Finals on Tuesday.

After jumping out to 2 games to 0 lead in the NBA Finals, the Suns have now lost three games in a row. A victory for the Bucks, and they'll take home an NBA title.

“Coming into the next morning probably after a loss, the locker room, you probably wouldn’t know that we just lost a game, a Game 5 at home,” said Ayton. “You know, just how we walk in and everybody’s just so full of spirit and energy, it’s insane.”

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. Tucson time. 

