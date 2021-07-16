UK daily infections top 50,000 days before virus rules eased

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. has recorded more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time in six months amid a warning from the British government’s top medical adviser that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 could get “quite scary” levels within weeks.

Government figures reported Friday showed another 51,870 confirmed lab cases, the highest number since Jan. 15.

Infections have surged mainly among younger age groups that aren't yet vaccinated as a result of the far more contagious delta variant and the ongoing easing of lockdown restrictions.

A group of scientists warned that the combination of high prevalence and high levels of vaccination could allow a vaccine-resistant variant to emerge.