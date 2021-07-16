Tucson man accused of having sexual conduct with multiple children tracked down, arrested by US Marshals

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man accused of having sexual conduct with multiple children over several years was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday after he reportedly failed to appear in court.

According to officials, a request for the arrest of 35-year-old Isaac Martinez-Celaya to the U.S. Marshals Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force was made by Tucson Police Department on July 8 after the man failed to appear in court for a hearing in relation to 13 counts of sexual conduct with a minor under 15 years of age.

After locating Martinez-Celaya at a Mister Car Wash at Irvington Road and Midvale Park on Thursday, the 35-year-old reportedly fled into a nearby neighborhood. The task force was able to arrest the man following an extensive search and a brief pursuit.

In the initial press release, the U.S. Marshals Service did not outline the details surrounding Martinez-Celaya sexual conduct with a minor charges.

Martinez-Celaya was then booked into Pima County Adult Detention Center in connection to the incident.