Teen arrested after allegedly stealing firearm, other items from vehicles in Sahuarita

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A teenager was arrested Friday in connection to multiple vehicle burglaries in Sahuarita.

On July 15, Sahuarita Patrol Officers were sent out to respond to a call located at 18700 block of Avenida Paso Cortito. The call was made at 1:37 A.M. after a male reportedly attempted to enter a parked vehicle in a driveway of a residency.

The security camera at the residency captured images of the male, and a homeowner chased the suspect off the property. Officers on the scene searched the surrounding area but were unable to locate the reported suspect. The department received multiple reports of vehicles being rummaged through and items, including a firearm, being stolen at around 6 A.M.

On July 16, 2021, officers were dispatched to the Circle K at 18675 N. Nogales Hwy after a report of a shoplift was called in. The officer on the scene recognized the suspect and discovered he was responsible for the prior vehicle thefts. At 5 A.M., the same suspect returned to the Circle K and the officer proceeded to take him into custody.

A search warrant was served at a residence this afternoon in the 1100 block of Camino Hombre Viejo.

The suspect is a 16-year-old juvenile male, who was arrested and booked into the Pima County Juvenile detention center on multiple counts of burglary and weapons charges. The officers were able to retrieve multiple stolen items and are currently identifying the owners.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Brendan Jacques.