Students of Vail School District to return to in-person learning

TUCSON (KVOA) - In just a few days students in the Vail Unified School District will be returning to the classroom.

Lisa George teaches first grade, and she says this school year will be different from last.

"I can't wait to see all of the kids on campus!" George exclaimed.

Masks will be optional for staff, students and parents. Plus, students will be back on campus.

They'll get to work in a collaborative group, enjoy recess and lunch together, something they've missed out on since the pandemic.

"Parents are ecstatic," George said. "They are jumping with joy. Their kids are excited. Parents are happy that they have a choice to mask or not mask depending on their comfort level and parents are excited. They were glad to donate lots of school supplies and they're excited to get their student in here on Monday morning."

Parents who aren't ready to send their kids back have the option to continue remote learning.