SILVER ALTER: Vulnerable man sought in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KVOA) - Chandler Police Department is searching for a missing vulnerable man Friday.

According to Chandler police, Thomas Wolownik, 78, was last seen '"on foot" in the area of Cooper Road and Hunt Highway.

Wolownik is described as six feet two inches and weighs 180 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes.

Reports detail that he was last seen wearing a gray shirt with gold and blue stripes, jeans and glasses.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.