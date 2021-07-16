Ruthrauff Road opens over Interstate 10

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson traffic project that began in early 2020 is nearing completion.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has been hard at work, nearing completion of the interchange reconstruction project in northwest Tucson.

The opening of Ruthrauff road over the I-10 has led to projects including ramps connecting to I-10.

Those will remain closed but are expected to open in the next few months.

Garin Groff with the Arizona Department of Transportation says the $129 million project means drivers will no longer have to wait for trains to pass along the east side of I-10.

"It's a big step up from the old configuration," said Groff. "Traffic will now be flowing, not only over I-10 but also over the Union Pacific railroad tracks, it's going to be much more efficient and much safer for drivers."

Thursday, drivers were able to begin using the new bridge over the I-10.

But, they should continue to expect temporary lane restrictions as crews continue to work.

This isn't the only project that ADOT is tackling right now.

They are also working on the I-10 Houghton Road interchange replacement project.

Groff says this is a part of Tucson that is going to see a 50% increase in traffic within the next 20 years.

The new interchange will carry 6 lanes of traffic and be completed by the end of the year.

ADOT has also begun a 2-year project including new pavement on state route 77 through the Tucson area into Oro Valley.

This Sunday, ADOT begins the first paving work on Oracle road.

This work will take place overnight to minimize disruption.

The Oracle Road project will be going on for about 2 years.

Drivers can expect to see all kinds of improvements including sidewalks, curb and gutter, drainage, and some areas will get new LED lights.