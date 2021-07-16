Road closures in Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) - Here's the latest road conditions update in Pima County.

As of 8:10 a.m. Friday, the following roads are closed:

Jamie Ave North of Bopp Road

Wilds Road East of Lago del Oro Parkway at the CDO Wash

Aldon Road North of Bopp Road

Trico Road South of Santa Cruz River

Snyder Hill Road from Sandario Road to Desert Sunrise Trail

For more information, contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Road Condition Hotline: (520) 547-7510.

