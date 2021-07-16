Skip to Content

Road closures in Pima County

Road closure
TUCSON (KVOA) - Here's the latest road conditions update in Pima County.

As of 8:10 a.m. Friday, the following roads are closed:

  • Jamie Ave North of Bopp Road
  • Wilds Road East of Lago del Oro Parkway at the CDO Wash
  • Aldon Road North of Bopp Road 
  • Trico Road South of Santa Cruz River
  • Snyder Hill Road from Sandario Road to Desert Sunrise Trail 

For more information, contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Road Condition Hotline: (520) 547-7510.

