New Mexico fentanyl deaths double again from 2019 to 2020

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Fentanyl-related deaths in New Mexico more than doubled in 2020 from the previous year, surpassing both heroin and prescription-opioid-related deaths in the state.

The New Mexico Department of Health said Friday official data is still being compiled, but preliminary results show fentanyl-related deaths already have risen by 129% from 2019.

The rise comes after nearly doubling the year before. Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. It often is mixed with heroin but also mixed into counterfeit opioids, leading to what are believed to be unintentional overdose deaths. The number of overdose deaths attributed to methamphetamine also increased by 11% from 2019 to 2020.