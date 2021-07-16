New bill to require Arizona students to learn about Holocaust

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona students will now be required to learn about the Holocaust in class. The new law will soon go into effect after being signed by the governor.

The bill was sponsored by Tucson State Lawmaker Alma Hernandez.

Supporters of the bill said this is overdue and will help students better understand the Holocaust.

Students will learn about the Holocaust in class at least twice between seventh and 12th grades.

Phyllis Braun works at the Jewish History Museum in Tucson, and she believes this education is vital

"We need to use the lessons of the past to pursue a more just and peaceful future," Braun said. "Their humanity will be touched, and I've seen it happen. I've seen high school students listening to Holocaust survivors with tears in their eyes."

The bill faced little opposition, but State Senate Education Chair Paul Boyer voted against it.

"When teachers are teaching about the Holocaust, there's nothing in there that says they shall include a contemporary or a classic example of anti-semitism," Boyer argued. "Let alone the definition of antisemitism that has been included by the Biden administration and by the U.S. Departments of Education, justice and state."

Boyer said there's nothing in this new law that says what happened upwards of 80 years ago, the mass murder of more than six million Jews, should be taught using a certain approach.

"Because you can have teachers that say Jews are just as bad a Nazis. There you go. There's your Holocaust education Have a good day. And that could literally happen in our classrooms without a certain type of safeguard," Boyer added.

The law also requires students to learn about other genocides in history.

"Hatred and discrimination actually don't know any boundaries and it's only by sensitizing ourselves to what can happen when hatred can fester unchecked that we can combat it."

When Gov. Ducey first signed the bill, Hernandez, who's Jewish, said this on Twitter:

Thank you, Governor @dougducey, for signing this important and very personal bill today! It was hard work to get it over the finish line, but I am proud and grateful that we could get it done in honor of our #arizona #holocaustsurvivors todah rabah. https://t.co/Us6Mqt2LqJ — (((Rep.Alma Hernandez))) (@almaforarizona) July 9, 2021

Hernandez said there will be a bill signing ceremony on July 28 at a Jewish community center in Scottsdale, Arizona.

News 4 Tucson was told some Holocaust survivors from Tucson will be in attendance.