Gov. Ducey issues emergency declaration in Coconino County

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KVOA) - On Friday, Gov. Ducey issued a declaration of emergency in response to flash flooding in Coconino County.

The declaration will make up to $200,000 available for response efforts.

Starting July 13, rain fell in areas of Northern Arizona that have significant burn scars from the 2019 Museum Fire.

This has resulted in flash flooding that has caused road closures and damaged private property, roadways and drainage systems.

The city of Flagstaff and Coconino County have also activated their joint emergency operations center.