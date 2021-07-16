Convicted human smuggler arrested after attempting to smuggle people through border again

TUCSON (KVOA) - A convicted human smuggler had his attempt intercepted by Wellton Border Patrol agents on Thursday.

The smugglers’ action of sneaking migrants into the interior of the United States was halted before getting paid. Instead, the male smuggler was arrested, and his vehicle was seized.

Wellton Border Patrol agents were conducting a routine patrol along their route on Highway 95 when they came across a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle pulled into a business and was suddenly stopped by the agent conducting a consensual encounter with the driver. The agent noticed that the male was attempting to smuggle three Mexican nationals, a 19 and 21-year-old female and a 19-year-old male.

The agents proceeded to arrest the driver, a 61-year-old naturalized United States citizen from California, for an attempt of alien smuggling. The three migrants were arrested for illegally being present in the United States.

The driver and migrants in the vehicle were transported to the Wellton station for further processing. Routine background checks found the driver to have an extensive criminal record, which included convicted felonies out of California for arson, grand theft, burglary and for bringing in and harboring aliens.

The driver will face violation of probation charges, on top of attempted alien smuggling. The Mexican nationals will be further processed and returned to Mexico.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Brendan Jacques.