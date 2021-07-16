Border Patrol rescues migrant woman in Southern Arizona mountains

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 26-year-old Guatemalan woman was recently rescued by border patrol agents in the Southern Arizona Mountains after she illegally crossed into the country.

In a video released by the Interim Chief of the Tucson sector John Modlin, the agents on board a helicopter spotted the woman in the middle of rugged terrain.

They said she was dehydrated and had a broken ankle.

Rescuers gave her some water and treated her injury before safely airlifting her out of the area.

There is no word yet on her condition.