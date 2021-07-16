Atlanta Police are warning drivers about scooter riders who bump them and steal their car

ATLANTA (CNN) - Atlanta police are warning drivers about a possible scooter-rider scam.

They say there's been an increase of incidents like this one. A scooter rider bumps your car from behind.

They fake an injury to get you to come to check on them.

Then someone else hops into your driver's seat and drives away.

Police are telling drivers to stay in their car and lock their doors if they feel unsafe.

Immediately call 9-1-1.

Then wait until the police arrive to assess the damage or check on the scooter rider.

Police say most accidents are real, but drivers should be on the lookout for these bumps and carjack scams.