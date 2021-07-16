Armed 26-year-old arrested after police pursuit in Marana

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 26-year-old was arrested in connection to a police pursuit that occurred in Marana Thursday evening.

At around 8:28 p.m. that day, 26-year-old Daijour Roland Hall was stopped by a Marana police officer on Interstate 10 near Tangerine Road in reference to a felony warrant out of Iowa. Marana Police Department said when the officer approached his vehicle on foot, Hall allegedly sped off, fleeing the scene.

After a pursuit, Hall allegedly abandoned his vehicle in the 200 block of East Cedar in Eloy and entered a nearby home.

MPD said a gun was later found inside Hall's abandoned vehicle.

Despite MPD determining the 26-year-old was armed while in the residence, law enforcement officers were able to arrest Hall without incident.

No other people were inside the home at the time of the arrest.

Hall was booked into Pinal County Jail for weapons misconduct, unlawful flight from law enforcement, burglary in the first-degree and for a felony warrant/parole violation out of Iowa.

The investigation is ongoing.