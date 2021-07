TUCSON (KVOA) - A woman is sought in connection to the fraudulent use of credit and debit cards, according to a release shared Thursday by Oro Valley Police Department.

According to OVPD, a woman reportedly used stolen credit and debit cards to fraudulently purchase items from a local Target.

We need your help. Do you recognize this person? The female is suspected of stealing from your fellow community members and using their stolen credit/debit cards to fraudulently purchase items. Contact Ofc. Knapp (229-4900) with any information. pic.twitter.com/bUts5DrXS7 — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) July 15, 2021

Anyone with information is advised 520-229-4900.