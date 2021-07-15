Two arrested for drug charges in connection to double fatal shooting in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Two men from California were taken into custody Wednesday in reference to Tuesday night's fatal shooting at a Sierra Vista Filberto's restaurant.

According to Sierra Vista Police Department, before 7 p.m. Tuesday, 25-year-old Sierra Vista residents Landon Klein and Honeylynne Garcia were reportedly shot outside the Filberto's restaurant at 735 E. Fry Blvd. following a physical altercation. The two were pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Later that evening, 21-year-old Devon Neff contacted the department and reportedly admitted to shooting the two individuals in self-defense. He was taken into custody for two counts of second-degree murder shortly after.

After reviewing video of the shooting incident, SVPD shared that the initial altercation that resulted in the shooting "appears to be tied to a debt owed on illegal drug sales."

The department also stated that prior to the shooting, Klein was caught on video punching Neff multiple times before walking away. SVPD said Neff then pointed a gun at Klein and shot him. He then proceeded to shoot Garcia multiple times.

SVPD shared Thursday that several items related to illegal drug activity were seized after the department served a search warrant on Neff's home. SVPD also served a search warrant at the home of Klein, leading to the seizure of numerous drugs and guns.

The search warrant also resulted in the arrest of two Salton City, Calif. residents later identified as 21-year-old Roger Garcia and 25-year-old DJ Garcia.

The two California residents were charged with possession of marijuana for sale, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and four counts of misconduct with weapons.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is advised to call 520-452-7500.