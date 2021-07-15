Some argue new laws in Arizona makes voting more restrictive

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cazares-Kelly tells News 4 Tucson that during this last legislative session, 125 voting bills were introduced and dropped in the Arizona State Legislature.

Far fewer than that number of bills were signed into law by Governor Doug Ducey. New voting laws, the governor's office said Thursday, will strengthen transparency and integrity.

In a statement, C.J. Karamargin, Gov. Ducey's Communications Director said, "Arizona has strong election laws that make it easy to vote and hard to cheat. This session, Governor Ducey signed legislation that builds on our strong system and bolsters public confidence in the security and integrity of our elections."

Cazares-Kelly disagrees. She worries some new laws will disenfranchise voters.

"This was really an attempt to shake the integrity of the elections process, and meant to instill a sense of fear and play into the narrative that our elections process is not secure when in fact it is," she said.

SB 1485 narrows the number of voters on the permanent early voting list who automatically get a ballot in the mail.

The new law removes voters from the list if they have not voted in the last four elections over two cycles including party primaries.

The governor's office contends this new law will keep that list secure and accurate.

Kelly said the bill is not straightforward and will make it tougher to cast a ballot.

"The bill, when it was introduced, was so confusing that there were 15 different interpretations through 15 different recorders throughout the state," Kelly said.

The governor's office points to another bill, HB 2054 requiring rather than allowing elections officials to use updated death records to take voters off registration lists.

Cazares-Kelly mentions that's something her office already does.

"We are checking to see if there are deceased voters in the state level," Cazares-Kelly said. "We also participate in the national level and we literally check obituaries every single day and match voters and remove them from the list in that way."