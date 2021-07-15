Sinema, Kelly give Tucson International Airport $18.5 M grant

Sinema, Kelly give Tucson International Airport $18.5 M grantUpdated
TUCSON (KVOA) - Thursday, Arizona Senators, Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly announced an $18.5 million federal grant to fund investments in the Tucson International Airport.
The lawmakers say the grant will help fund safety and security improvements, increase efficiency and help create jobs.
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero released a statement that read in part:
"These funds will allow TIA to continue to serve as our gateway to the rest of the country and world, promoting tourism and strengthening the flow of business and commerce into Tucson."Mayor Regina Romero