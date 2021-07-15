Mosquitos with West Nile Virus detected in Pinal County

TUCSON (KVOA) - Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus have been detected in Pinal County, according to a release shared Thursday by Pinal County Public Health Services District.

According to the county, its mosquito surveillance program observed the first mosquitoes of the season that tested positive for West Nile Virus this week.

“With our monsoon season finally producing some significant rain, it is important that we are all vigilant to prevent mosquito breeding on our property,” Chris Reimus, who manages the County’s Vector Control program said.

The county released the following tips to help people prevent contracting the virus during this time:

To help prevent mosquitoes and mosquito bites:

If you have a swimming pool, keep it operational. If you must keep it out of use, make sure you remove the standing water, keep it chlorinated, or run the filter daily.

Eliminate standing water where mosquitoes can lay their eggs. Check for items outside the home that collect water, such as cans, bottles, jars, buckets, old tires, drums, and other containers, and get rid of them.

Change water in flower vases, birdbaths, planters, troughs, and animal watering pans at least twice a week. Be sure to scrub them out when changing water.

Repair leaky pipes and outside faucets, and move air conditioner drain hoses frequently to prevent standing water.

Even spending a short time outdoors can be long enough to be bitten by a mosquito. Take extra care to use insect repellent and protective clothing. When outdoors, use an EPA-registered and CDC-approved insect repellent.

Keep mosquitoes outside by having well-fitting screens on both windows and doors.

For more information, visit pinal.gov/ehs or call 866-287-0209.