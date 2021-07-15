Louisiana man dies while on hiking trip at the Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana man has died while on a multi-day hiking trip at Grand Canyon National Park.

They say 44-year-old Rodney Hatfield of Washington, Louisiana, collapsed Wednesday afternoon on the Bright Angel Trail. Park officials say Hatfield was returning from Phantom Ranch when he began experiencing difficulty hiking up the trail near Indian Garden.

He reached Mile-and-a-Half Resthouse before becoming unresponsive and rangers say resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. An investigation will be conducted by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner who will try to determine the cause of Hatfield’s death.