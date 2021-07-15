Flagstaff residents endure harsh flash flood effects

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KVOA) - A scary situation for residents in eastside Flagstaff earlier this week, as water, mud and debris poured through the streets due to the burn scar from the museum fire.

According to Coconino County officials, about 2 inches of rain fell on top of just part of the fire burn scar, causing significant run-off and flooding for nearby neighborhoods.

Residents said it was the first time since the fire burned that they experienced this type of flooding from the scar. However, some experts said the flooding could've been even worse.

"We consider this a small to maybe a small moderate flood event this is not what we would expect to see a much greater event if we have rainfall over the entire burn scar," said Lucinda Andreani of the Coconino County Flood Control.

Officials are expecting to see more run-off from the burn scar as the storms continue.