5-year-old injured after DUI driver crashes into New Hampshire home

SALEM, NH (WHDH/CNN) - Shocking home surveillance video shows the moments a little girl narrowly escaped death when a car crashed into a home in New Hampshire.

The 5-year-old survived the crash but suffered injuries and had to have emergency surgery.

Chilling home video shows a carefree Julianna Tutrone walking through her house moments before a car crashes into the home showering the 5-year-old with debris a moment frozen in time when the power was knocked out.

"All the sudden, I heard a loud smash" Joe Tutrone, Julianna's father said. "And I got up and right as I got up and looked around the corner I saw glass shoot across our foyer.”

Tutrone's daughter and 8-year-old son were in the room.

“I said to Dominic, 'What the heck did you do?'" Joe said. "He said, 'I don't know daddy. The house blew up and Julianna's dead.'”

Tire tracks and the dirt kicked up where the car came crashing through the front yard in through the porch into the front of the house. But Julianna was actually on the other side of the house. Julianna's dad thinks it may have actually Ben, the neighbor's mailbox that was knocked off by the driver, went flying through the air and after he hit the house, went through the window where Julianna was hurt.

“I couldn't even see her and she was on the ground covered in two-by -ours and sheetrock and everything else," Joe said. "And I took it all off of her and I picked her up and I was horrified by what I saw.”

Tutrone rushed outside with his daughter in his arms lucky to find a good samaritan working outside who helped stop her bleeding and a neighbor who's an e-r doctor who stayed with them in the ambulance.

The driver of the car, 37-year-old Scott Dowd, of Salem has been charged with first-degree assault of a child and aggravated drunk driving.

Amazingly, Julianna is now back home recovering with no real memory of exactly what happened to her.

“She's back to herself today, you know, laughing, joking," Joe said. "I can't give her the giant hug I want to give her because she's very sore but I'm sure I'll be able to do that soon enough and I really look forward to that.”

The driver was also hospitalized after being removed from the wreckage through the windshield.

The incident remains under investigation.