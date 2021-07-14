Tucson nurses speak out against Carondelet, claiming ‘unsafe staffing conditions’ amid pandemic
TUCSON (KVOA) - Some nurses from Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital spoke out about unsafe staffing in their facility during a press conference on Wednesday.
The nurses say the health network puts patients and the local community at risk.
“As our performance during the pandemic has demonstrated, we’re capable of providing excellent care under extraordinary circumstances,” said RN Melissa Fatula. “But now our employer needs to step up and provide us with the resources we need to do our jobs.”
According to a press release shared Monday afternoon, the nurses claim that the medical facility had unsafe personal protective equipment practices in January amid the rising cases of the COVID-19 virus in the area. The nurses said despite the hospital reportedly "making over $500 million last year and $97 million already in the first quarter of this year," the hospital conditions have not improved, retaining "unsafe conditions with administration for the past several months."
"We expected staffing to improve when the pandemic relented," said RN Monica Silva. "Instead, our hospital remains dangerously understaffed on a regular basis. We became nurses to care for our community, and it's frustrating when conditions at the hospital hinder our ability to provide that care."
Carondelet released a statement against the allegations. The statement can be viewed in its entirety below.
Carondelet appreciates the dedication and professionalism of our nurses and our other caregivers. Since the onset of the pandemic, we have supported our hospitals and caregivers with resources, PPE and other equipment to safely deliver vital care for our patients.
During one of the most challenging environments in history, steps were taken to ensure resources would be available to provide lifesaving care without interruption. The hospital has consistently stayed within the staffing guidelines in the collective bargaining agreement and is actively recruiting nurses. Carondelet offers new hire incentive plans and we encourage nurses and support staff to apply for open positions.
Our community can be assured that Carondelet is focused on providing exceptional, safe, quality care to our patients. Our hospitals received “A” ratings in The Leapfrog Group’s Spring 2021 Hospital Safety Grades, reflecting our commitment to delivering safe, high-quality patient care.
We are disappointed that the union has taken this action, which in our view is not constructive or necessary. Carondelet welcomes opportunities for collaboration and working together to find solutions to challenges. It is our commitment to continue our focus on providing the highest level of patient safety, quality care and patient experience to the community we serve.