Tucson nurses speak out against Carondelet, claiming ‘unsafe staffing conditions’ amid pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) - Some nurses from Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital spoke out about unsafe staffing in their facility during a press conference on Wednesday.

The nurses say the health network puts patients and the local community at risk.

“As our performance during the pandemic has demonstrated, we’re capable of providing excellent care under extraordinary circumstances,” said RN Melissa Fatula. “But now our employer needs to step up and provide us with the resources we need to do our jobs.”

According to a press release shared Monday afternoon, the nurses claim that the medical facility had unsafe personal protective equipment practices in January amid the rising cases of the COVID-19 virus in the area. The nurses said despite the hospital reportedly "making over $500 million last year and $97 million already in the first quarter of this year," the hospital conditions have not improved, retaining "unsafe conditions with administration for the past several months."

"We expected staffing to improve when the pandemic relented," said RN Monica Silva. "Instead, our hospital remains dangerously understaffed on a regular basis. We became nurses to care for our community, and it's frustrating when conditions at the hospital hinder our ability to provide that care."

Carondelet released a statement against the allegations. The statement can be viewed in its entirety below.