TPD: 24-year-old driver determined to impaired during fatal crash involving cyclist

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 24-year-old arrested in connection to Tuesday's fatal collision involving a bicyclist in central Tucson was identified by Tucson Police Department Wednesday afternoon.

At around 5 a.m. Tuesday, 24-year-old Nicolas Daniel Jesse Tope reportedly struck a bicyclist, later identified as 56-year-old John Winston, when he was driving his 2019 Kia Rio near the 4500 block of East Grant Road near Swan Road.

Despite immediately receiving aid when first responders arrived at the scene, Winston died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Police said Tope allegedly left the scene prior to the officer's arrival. After he was located in the area of East Grant Road and North Columbus later that morning, a DUI officer determined that the 24-year-old driver was impaired at the time of the incident.

Tope was booked into Pima County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a fatal collision.