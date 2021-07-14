Sierra Vista man arrested after claiming he shot two dead in self-defense

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - The man who reported that he fatally shot two people in Sierra Vista Tuesday night was identified by Sierra Vista Police Department Wednesday morning.

At around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, two people were found with gunshot wounds at the Filberto's restaurant at 735 E. Fry Blvd. The two individuals died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

According to SVPD, 21-year-old Devon Neff contacted SVPD at around 7:30 p.m. that evening to report that he shot the two individuals, claiming the shooting was in self-defense.

Neff was arrested was booked into Cochise County Jail for two counts of second-degree murder.

SVPD said evidence of illegal drug activity was also seized in reference to a search warrant served at the 21-year-old's house. In addition, SVPD said Neff and at least one of the victims knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is advised to call 520-452-7500.