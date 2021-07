COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - One person is dead after a fatal rollover crash in Cochise County Wednesday evening.

According to Cochise County Sheriff's Office, their Accident Team responded to the incident at milepost 5 on Davis Road.

Motorists are advised to be cautious while traveling in the area.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest.