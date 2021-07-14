No suspects identified in eastside shooting that left 19-year-old dead

TUCSON (KVOA) - The 19-year-old killed in Wednesday morning's shooting on the east side was identified by Tucson Police Department later that afternoon.

At around 6 a.m., 19-year-old Dean Ryan Marcischak was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 8880 East Broadway Boulevard near Camino Seco with obvious signs of gunshot trauma while TPD officers were investigating a report of a shooting at the facility.

Despite immediately receiving aid when discovered by first responders, Marcischak succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

While TPD interviewed witnesses in connection to the shooting, no suspects have been identified at this time.

Detectives out east are investigating an early morning homicide near E. Broadway Blvd. & S. Camino Seco. The incident was reported to police just after 6 a.m., anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. pic.twitter.com/GtHraP0mfA — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) July 14, 2021

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.