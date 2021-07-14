Mother arrested after daughters found dead in Florida canal

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (CNN) - Police in a southeast city have arrested a woman in what police called suspicious deaths of two young girls.

The suspect, their own mother, who was charged for murder in the first degree, premeditation two counts.

Tenessa Hogan, 36, refused to appear in Broward Bond Court Wednesday to hear her charges, a judge assigning her no bond.

She will remain in jail. Police arrested Hogan Tuesday night on two counts of murder. In the first degree, according to Lauderhill police and BSO's investigation, she was involved in the deaths of her two young daughters.

On June 22, the little girl's bodies were found in this Lauderhill canal behind townhomes near Northwest 21st Street. The canal is not far from Royal Palm Elementary School.

Local 10 was there after police first pulled one little girl out of the canal. Later that evening, they pulled out a second. Officers and deputies, then canvas the neighborhood, trying to identify the young victims. They later identified the girls as 9-year-old Destiny Hogan, and 7-year-old Daisha Hogan.

Their mother first name does a person of interest in their deaths. Now officially arrested and charged.

Police did not say what evidence they had connecting the mother to the girl's deaths.

Despite the arrest, police say the investigation is still ongoing.