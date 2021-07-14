Man, two daughters rescued after vehicle swept away in storm runoff in Catalina

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man and his two daughters are safe after they were trapped on the roof of their vehicle in Catalina Wednesday morning.

According to Golder Ranch Fire District, its crews received the report of the swift water rescue this morning after a vehicle was swept away in fast-moving water just after 10 a.m. near Edwin Road, west of Oracle Road.

GFRD said the vehicle was washed about 25 yards downstream.

However, officials said the crews were able to safely rescue the man and his two daughters who were trapped in connection to the incident.

No one was injured in the incident.

GRFD also said that they responding to an incident where lightning struck a home.