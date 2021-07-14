Britney Spears retains attorney of her choosing, wants father charged with conservatorship abuse

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - A judge has ruled that Britney Spears has the right to hire her own lawyer.

Since the inception of her conservatorship in 2008, Spears hasn't been allowed to pick her legal representation. Her attorney was appointed by the court.

Last month, she told the judge she wanted to hire her own attorney.

She said she had been forced by her conservators to perform, take lithium and remain on birth control against her will.

Spears' new lawyer, Mathew Rosengarten, spoke publicly on her behalf Wednesday.

He said the singer's father Jamie Spears should step down as her co-conservator.

"Pursuant to Brittany Spears' instructions, we will be moving promptly and aggressively for his removal," Rosengart said. "The question remains. 'Why is he involved?' He should step down voluntarily as that is in the best interest of Brittany Spears, consistent with the law of conservatorship."

An attorney for Jamie Spears said he would not step down as co-conservator.

Britney Spears spoke by phone during Wednesday's hearing.

She said she wants her father charged with conservatorship abuse.

She also said the conservatorship was cruel, and that she felt like her conservators were trying to kill her.