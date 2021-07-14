Arizona DPS mourns loss of detective who died unexpectedly

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Department of Public Safety is mourning the loss of one of its detectives after he passed away on Saturday.

According to DPS, Det. Benjamin Kjellstrom was said to have died Saturday after he unexpectedly passed away in his sleep at his home.

Officials say Kjellstrom has been on the force since 2012. During that time, he was a member of the Gila County Criminal Targeting Unit in the Criminal Investigations Division.

Detective Kjellstrom began his career with AZDPS as a state trooper in 2012 & was a valued member of our Gila County Criminal Targeting Unit in the Criminal Investigations Division at the time of his death. — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) July 14, 2021

DPS said Kjellstrom is survived by his wife, two children, parents and sister.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kjellstrom family at this incredibly difficult time," the department said in a Twitter post. "Thank you, Detective Kjellstrom, for your service and commitment to the State of Arizona. You will be deeply missed."