‘We All Quit’: Sign of Nebraska Burger King goes viral

LINCOLN, Neb. (CNN) - Mutiny at the Burger King.

It's a way of quitting a job that most of us only dream of. A group of fast-food workers arranged the letters on the sign outside a burger king to express their true feelings.

The Burger King himself would definitely disapprove of the sign created by his underlings. "We all quit. Sorry for the inconvenience" read the message outside this Nebraska Burger King.

What did upset the staff here were the working conditions they described like broken A/C in the kitchen pushing temperatures into the 90's.

"It's just so hot in there,"Rachael Flores, the former Burger King manager said.

Manager Flores says she ended up at the hospital getting fluids for dehydration. When she gave two weeks' notice, so did eight of her staff.

It was at the end of that period that their message to management went up.

"We wanted a big laugh to them so 'we all quit' was mainly to them," Flores said.

With "worry for the inconvenience" to customers.

The sign went viral.

Posted one commenter, "I have nothing but respect, and an unfortunate craving for an egg and cheese croissant."

But others thought it was the workers who had egg on their face, "little kids crying. Get over it. Welcome to being an adult."

It was around 6 a.m. when Flores, the manager, helped another resigning worker change the letters on the sign.

"It was just more or less taking turns," Flores said. "Actually kind of tiring putting letters up there."

A few hours later, she got a call from upper management.

"He told me I needed to have it taken down," Flores said. "I told him I couldn't do that because we were short-staffed and lunch was just starting."

Soon another boss came asking for her key and her card.

Burger King released a statement: "The work experience described at this location is not in line with our brand values. Our franchisee is looking into this situation to ensure this doesn't happen in the future."

After a total of about six hours, the "we all quit" sign was replaced with "Now hiring. Flexible schedules."

When it came to quitting their jobs, these workers decided to have it their way.