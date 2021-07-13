TUSD governing board approves property tax increase, overall taxes will decline

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Unified School District's governing board held a virtual meeting Tuesday night to vote on increasing taxes for those who live within the district.

While the board approved an increase in property taxes overall residents in the district will actually be paying less than they did last year.

The proposed increase would go towards improving and maintaining roads leased or owned by the district. It would also go towards constructing sidewalks.

TUSD Board Member Adelita Grijalva said the increase is all about safety for our kids, making sure they create safe entry and exit points on each property the district operates.

"I do think if it's clearly explained why I do think it's an important investment," Grijalva said.

The amount is set at $2.66 per $100,000 of the assessed value of the taxpayer's home.

So for a home that's worth $230,000, that homeowner would pay an additional tax of around $6 per year.

During the public hearing, some voiced their concerns and said they were against raising their taxes.

"If you need another million dollars perhaps you should look towards reducing the administrative overhead that is crippling the district and has not produced good outcomes from students and I would urge you all to reject taxing us all even more and instead look to cut overhead spending and reduce the cost the taxpayers have to bear," a TUSD parent said.

But even with the increase in the property tax, the district said the overall taxes that includes other provided services would go down from about an average of $6.12 to $6.08.

The increased primary property tax levy for the district is estimated to be a million dollars. Money, the district said is going to be used to make schools safer.

"[The're] certain drop-offs at different schools that make it a lot easier for parents to be able to drop off their children but maybe not so great for people who are trying to get off work when you have this line of parents who are trying to drop off their children or a line of cars who are waiting in a neighborhood those are things that can be alleviated by utilizing these funds," Grijalva added.