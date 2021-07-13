Tucson cyclist dies from injuries in Bike the Bluffs crash

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson cyclist has died from injuries sustained nearly a month ago when a man drove into a group of cyclists competing in Show Low's Bike the Bluff race.

Jeremy Barrett was one of six cyclists transported to the hospital on June 19 after a Ford F-150 plowed into the cyclists just minutes after the start of the men's masters race. He died from his injuries this weekend.

His friends and strangers said his kindness was contagious and that he was always thinking about others.

"He cared, about anybody," said friend, Paul Thomas. "He knew everyone's name. there was something genuine about Jeremy that doesn't exist in many of us."

Thomas met Barrett in 2012 and they bonded over their zest for life and cycling.

Phoenix cyclist Shawna Grazier said she only met Barrett when she came across the cyclists sprawled in the road.

"He wanted to know where his friends were okay and I just, to be in that amount of pain and that condition and not be mad at a driver or to not be worried about yourself, he just, he wanted to know where his friends were and if they were okay," Glazier said.

Thomas said he was not surprised to hear this about Barrett.

"First thing, he is checking on David Bryne, Brian Lempke," Thomas said. "He's checking on making sure they're fine when he in fact was worse off than anybody."

Shawn Michael Chock, the driver of the truck, was indicted last week. He faces several felonies, including nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. More charges are expected after Barrett's death.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Barrett's family and other cyclists injured in the incident.