Super Mario 64 cartridge sold at auction for $1.56 million

DALLAS (NBC News) - An anonymous bidder "levels up" for a retro video game.

A sealed copy of Nintendo's "Super Mario 64" sold at auction for $1.56 million on Sunday.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas said the bid broke its previous record price for the sale of a single video game.

The sale followed an unopened copy of Nintendo's "The Legend of Zelda" which sold at auction Friday for $870,000.

No word yet on who purchased the game.)

"Super Mario 64" dates back to 1996.

It was the best-selling game on the Nintendo 64 and the first to feature the Mario character in 3D.